TRAGEDY: Petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone, Z”L, Drowning Victim In Puerto Rico

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic petira of Yisroel Mordechai Goldstone ben HaRav Yitzchak, z”l, at the young age of 34.

R’ Yisroel Mordechai tragically drowned on Sunday evening in Puerto Rico, where he lived most of the year together with his wife, Sarah Medina Goldstone, as part of the growing frum community. He was very close to the local Chabad Shliach, Rabbi Mendel Zarchi.

The Niftar was born in Chicago and moved to Far Rockaway, where he grew up with his 12 siblings. He was the grandson of Rav Moshe and Chana Goldstone and Rav Marvin and Phyllis Needle.

Known as a tremendous baal chesed, he was constantly helping others — often quietly covering financial crises for those in need, never seeking recognition or repayment.

His last act of kindness was done literally minutes before he Petirah, when he was asked to be Mashlim a minyan even though he had already Davened earlier.

Arrangements are being made by the Achiezer organization to have the niftar flown to New York for the levaya and kevura.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

