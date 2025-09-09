Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 EMT With Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue Accused of Spewing Antisemitic Slurs at Funeral Procession in Inwood

What should have been an ordinary levaya procession for a niftar in Inwood (Five Towns) descended into outrage Tuesday after an NY EMT with Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue allegedly cut off the funeral motorcade, blaring sirens and unleashing antisemitic slurs over his vehicle’s PA system.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Nassau Expressway, where multiple eyewitnesses report the driver not only blocked the procession but cursed at grieving families, shouting “[expletive] the Jews,” “Jews need to die,” and “free Palestine.”

The individual, identified by sources as an active EMT with Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue who resides in Inwood across from a local shul, is being questioned by police over the incident, though officers were not immediately certain whether the conduct rose to the level of an arrest.

The episode echoes another disturbing case earlier this year in Closter, NJ, where a man with EMT plates — later discovered not to have been an EMT for nearly a decade — had a swastika on his vehicle. His plates were ultimately revoked.

Police are continuing to investigate. Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue has not yet released an official statement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

