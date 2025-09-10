Kamala Harris Attacks Joe Biden: 2024 Reelection Bid Was “Recklessness” Driven By Ego

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is taking direct aim at Joe Biden’s fateful decision to seek a second term, blasting her former boss for what she calls the “recklessness” of a campaign that collapsed under the weight of his age and faltering public confidence.

In excerpts from her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, obtained by The Atlantic, Harris offers a blunt postmortem of the 2024 race, accusing Biden of allowing ego and ambition to dictate a choice that should have been guided by the stakes of the moment. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego,” Harris writes.

Her account paints a picture of deep unease inside the White House as concerns mounted over Biden’s stamina and cognitive sharpness. She recalls colleagues repeating the mantra “It’s Joe and Jill’s decision” — a deflection she now casts as collective denial. Harris admits she stayed silent, fearing her urging Biden to step aside would be seen as “naked ambition” or “poisonous disloyalty.”

The former vice president insists that Biden remained capable of discharging the duties of office, describing him as a leader with deep conviction and knowledge. But she acknowledges his age showed in fatigue and verbal missteps, culminating in the disastrous debate that accelerated his downfall.

Harris claims she would have spoken out if she believed Biden was incapacitated, but her verdict on his reelection bid is unforgiving: a reckless gamble that put the presidency — and the country — at risk.

The memoir, set for release later this year, chronicles Harris’s brief and ill-fated 2024 presidential campaign and her behind-the-scenes role in the chaotic final chapter of Biden’s political career.

