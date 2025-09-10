Elizabeth Tsurkov To Be Flown To Israel Today, Treated In “Hostage Unit” In Sheba

Elizabeth Tsurkov is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday afternoon following her release from almost three years in Iraqi captivity on Tuesday.

She will be admitted to Sheba Hospital, where she will be treated according to the same protocol used for the hostages released from Gaza.

Tsurkov was brought by the Iraqi security forces to the US Embassy in Baghdad following her release, although she does not hold American citizenship. Her release came as a sudden surprise after strenuous efforts for her release by the Trump administration for many long months, particularly dedicated efforts by Trump envoy Adam Boehler.

Channel 12 News reported that a senior US official assessed that Tsurkov’s release was carried out following an order signed by President Donald Trump last Friday, stipulating that countries that sponsor terrorist organizations holding American hostages, or hostages of importance to the American government, will suffer significant economic sanctions.

Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons Gal Hirsch stated on Tuesday evening, “Elizabeth Tsurkov was released from captivity in Iraq today. I congratulate her and the entire Tsurkov family on this special moment. I spoke with dear Elizabeth; she knew and heard during her captivity about our efforts to return her. These are precious moments. There are no words.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke tonight with Elizabeth’s mother and sisters and congratulated them; it was a very moving conversation. I thank US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their teams, and I thank my friend Adam Boehler from the bottom of my heart for his cooperation and his determined efforts to help with her release. Thanks and appreciation also to my colleagues at the Office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs and at the US intelligence services.

“Special thanks to my colleagues in the Mossad, the National Security Council, the Shin Bet, the IDF, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, the Hostages Administration, the Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons team, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I thank my counterparts, the coordinators for captives and missing persons from different countries, and my colleagues at the Red Cross who volunteered to help. We are preparing for Elizabeth’s arrival and will assist in any way necessary for her reception and rehabilitation. We will not stop working to return all our captives, all of them—living and fallen alike.”

He concluded his remarks with the passuk: “וְיֵשׁ תִּקְוָה לְאַחֲרִיתֵךְ נְאֻם יְהוָה וְשָׁבוּ בָנִים לִגְבוּלָם.”

