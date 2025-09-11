“It Bounced Off”: Shocking Footage Shows US Missile Striking UFO With No Effect [VIDEO]

A House panel investigating government transparency on unidentified aerial phenomena unveiled explosive new evidence Tuesday: video footage of a U.S. Hellfire missile slamming into a glowing orb off the coast of Yemen — only to bounce off harmlessly.

The startling radar recording, presented by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) during a disclosure hearing, shows an MQ-9 Reaper drone firing the 100-pound air-to-ground missile at the fast-moving object on October 30, 2024. A second drone captured the moment of impact. Instead of being destroyed, the orb appeared to spin briefly before continuing on its path.

Veteran UFO journalist George Knapp, testifying before the House Committee on Restoring Public Trust, said the clip is part of a larger cache of classified encounters. “That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and just bouncing right off,” Knapp told lawmakers.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The hearing also featured sworn testimony from two Air Force veterans who described encounters with massive, silent craft near highly sensitive U.S. defense installations.

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former Air Force police officer stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, recounted multiple incidents, including an October 2003 sighting where contractors observed a glowing red square hovering over missile defense sites. Hours later, guards reported a massive rectangular craft silently hanging over the base before vanishing at extraordinary speed. Nuccetelli said a week later another unidentified craft descended near the base before disappearing “instantly” into the night sky.

Dylan Borland, another Air Force veteran, testified that in 2012 he witnessed a 100-foot triangular craft lift off near a NASA hangar at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He said the object shifted shape, interfered with his phone, emitted no sound, and ascended to jet cruising altitude within seconds. Borland alleged that his career in intelligence was derailed after reporting the incident, and warned lawmakers to treat official UAP assessments with skepticism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)