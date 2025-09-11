Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“It Bounced Off”: Shocking Footage Shows US Missile Striking UFO With No Effect [VIDEO]

A House panel investigating government transparency on unidentified aerial phenomena unveiled explosive new evidence Tuesday: video footage of a U.S. Hellfire missile slamming into a glowing orb off the coast of Yemen — only to bounce off harmlessly.

The startling radar recording, presented by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) during a disclosure hearing, shows an MQ-9 Reaper drone firing the 100-pound air-to-ground missile at the fast-moving object on October 30, 2024. A second drone captured the moment of impact. Instead of being destroyed, the orb appeared to spin briefly before continuing on its path.

Veteran UFO journalist George Knapp, testifying before the House Committee on Restoring Public Trust, said the clip is part of a larger cache of classified encounters. “That’s a Hellfire missile smacking into that UFO and just bouncing right off,” Knapp told lawmakers.

The hearing also featured sworn testimony from two Air Force veterans who described encounters with massive, silent craft near highly sensitive U.S. defense installations.

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former Air Force police officer stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, recounted multiple incidents, including an October 2003 sighting where contractors observed a glowing red square hovering over missile defense sites. Hours later, guards reported a massive rectangular craft silently hanging over the base before vanishing at extraordinary speed. Nuccetelli said a week later another unidentified craft descended near the base before disappearing “instantly” into the night sky.

Dylan Borland, another Air Force veteran, testified that in 2012 he witnessed a 100-foot triangular craft lift off near a NASA hangar at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He said the object shifted shape, interfered with his phone, emitted no sound, and ascended to jet cruising altitude within seconds. Borland alleged that his career in intelligence was derailed after reporting the incident, and warned lawmakers to treat official UAP assessments with skepticism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Raid The Homes Of Chareidi Hesder Students

Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

“We Will Never Forget”: America Honors The Nearly 3,000 Victims On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

TWENTY FOUR YEARS: See Footage Of Hatzolah On 9/11 At WTC; Hear The Horror On The Radio

“They Should Have Killed 50:” 2 Arab-Israeli Bus Drivers Arrested For Incitement After Ramot Terror Attack

Resident Warns: “Ramot Has Become A Target For Terrorists:” Calls On Municipality To Take Urgent Action

Were The Doha Strike Bombs Too Small? And Why Didn’t Israel Strike Hamas In Turkey?

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week

Poll: Mamdani Still Tops Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race, Even in a Head-to-Head Matchup

WATCH: Trump Mourns “Heinous Assassination” Of “Legendary Martyr” Charlie Kirk in Oval Office Address