NYC MAYORAL RACE: Mamdani Holds Commanding 22-Point Lead Among Likely Voters Despite Overwhelming Jewish Opposition

Zohran Mamdani has opened up a dominant 22-point lead in New York City’s four-way mayoral race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll, even as Jewish voters overwhelmingly oppose the anti-Israel socialist.

The survey of likely voters shows Mamdani with 45% support, far ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 23%, Republican Curtis Sliwa at 15%, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams at 12%. Cuomo and Adams are running as independents.

Mamdani’s base is also the most energized: 91% of his supporters said they were enthusiastic about their candidate, compared with 79% for Sliwa, and 75% each for Cuomo and Adams. “Zohran Mamdani has the wind at his back less than two months until Election Day,” said Quinnipiac assistant director Mary Snow.

Among Jewish voters, Adams leads with 42% support, compared with 21% for Mamdani and 20% for Cuomo. Three-quarters of Jewish voters view Mamdani unfavorably, in sharp contrast to his overall favorable rating of 45% to 36%. Adams, despite widespread citywide disapproval of his mayoralty, maintains majority approval among Jewish voters, 58% to 40%.

The discontent stems in part from Mamdani’s positions on Israel. He has accused the Jewish state of committing “genocide” in Gaza and came under fire for refusing to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada,” which is an incitement to violence against Jews.

On Wednesday, the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of America released a kol koreh urging Jews to register to vote in the upcoming New York City mayoral election.

