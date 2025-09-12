London Police Hunt Suspect Behind String of Antisemitic Attacks on Shuls, Schools, and Jewish Homes

British police are searching for a single suspect believed to be responsible for a string of antisemitic attacks in north London that targeted shuls, schools, and private homes.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Thursday that at least seven Jewish premises were vandalized in recent weeks, including four shuls and a private residence in Golders Green, a neighborhood with a large Jewish population. In several of the incidents, feces was smeared on the buildings, while urine was hurled toward a school and splashed over a car.

Investigators said CCTV footage strongly suggests the same man carried out all seven attacks. Police released an image and video of the suspect, appealing to the public for help identifying him.

“These are revolting and appalling acts and we are urging the public to help us identify the perpetrator,” Detective Superintendent Katie Harber, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement. “We are very aware of how distressing these offenses have been for those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

The incidents are being treated as religiously motivated criminal damage.

The attacks come amid a broader surge of antisemitism across the United Kingdom. Jewish watchdog group the Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the first six months of 2025, the second-highest figure ever reported. While down from the record 2,019 incidents documented during the same period in 2024, the latest tally underscores persistent hostility that Jewish leaders say has intensified since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

CST, which has tracked antisemitism in Britain since 1984, warned that the figures reflect both physical attacks and a barrage of harassment, vandalism, and online abuse.

Police vowed to step up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods and to work closely with communal security teams until the suspect is found.

