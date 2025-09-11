Israeli Security Officials Question Size Of Munitions Used In Doha Strike

Israeli security officials are still uncertain of the results of Tuesday’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

Security officials assess that Hamas leaders were present in the targeted villa at the time of the strike, but they were not killed or significantly harmed, or at least not all of them, Army Radio reported. The possibility that one or more were seriously injured or killed is still being examined.

One of the possibilities being considered is that the munitions used in the strike were too small. The Air Force launched about 10 bombs, but the building was not completely destroyed, with some parts remaining intact. The munitions used in the strike were specifically chosen to mitigate the risk of harming Qatari civilians in the area.

Security officials estimate that it will take several more days to fully assess the results of the attack.

Some reports quoted sources who assessed that Israel carried out the strike in Doha as “an alternative to a targeted operation it had previously planned in Turkey.”

The sources explained that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his senior advisers believe the Trump administration can resolve the fallout from the strike with Doha, while an operation in Ankara—given Turkey’s NATO membership—would have carried severe diplomatic and economic costs for Israel.

