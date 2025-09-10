Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: The Promises By Israel & US To Qatar Last Week

Wednesday's headline in the New Arab newspaper in Qatar: "Israeli aggression in Qatar."

Both Israel and the US had expressed commitments to Qatar last week that Hamas terrorists would not be harmed on Qatari soil, Washington Post journalist David Ignatius reported on Wednesday, citing sources in Israel and the US.

According to the report, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated on August 31 that “the bulk of Hamas’s ruling leadership that remains is abroad, and we will reach them too.”

Qatar expressed concerns about Zamir’s comments, and senior Mossad officials promised that Israel will not carry out a strike on its soil.

The report quoted a Qatari official as saying that the strike was a “total surprise.”

Following the strike, Israeli media reported that the Mossad was opposed to the attack.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was quoted on the front page of the Qatari daily Al-Sharq as saying, “We will take all measures against this criminal attack. This reckless assault is a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

BBC reported on Wednesday that Qatar is considering pursuing international legal action against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over the strike.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

1,000 Hamas Terrorists Live In Doha In Qatari-Funded Homes

Experts: Satellite Images Confirm Iran Has No Way To Produce Uranium, Centrifuges Obliterated In B-2 Bombing

Netanyahu Warns Qatar: Expel Hamas Leaders or Face Further Israeli Action [VIDEO]

IDF Launches Longest Strike of the War, Flying 1,460 Miles To Target Houthis Deep Inside Yemen [VIDEO]

FIRED AND BANNED: Atlantic Beach EMT Tossed After Antisemitic Outburst at Inwood Funeral Procession

Israel’s Campaign Against Hamas Leadership Leaves One Last Commander Standing in Gaza

Kamala Harris Attacks Joe Biden: 2024 Reelection Bid Was “Recklessness” Driven By Ego

Elizabeth Tsurkov To Be Flown To Israel Today, Treated In “Hostage Unit” In Sheba

3 BNEI TORAH ARRESTED: Breslover On Way To Uman; Lubavitcher On Way To 770; Chasan During His Sheva Brachos

WSJ: Hamas Leaders Were Warned In Weeks Before Attack; 10 IDF Jets Fired From Outside Qatar