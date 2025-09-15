IDF, Shin Bet Unveil Names of Senior Islamic Jihad Commanders Recently Killed in Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet on Monday released the names of 21 senior operatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, part of what they say are “hundreds” of members of the terror group eliminated during the past six months of fighting in Gaza.

According to the joint statement, the list includes commanders responsible for key combat and weapons systems across the Strip. Among them:

Muhammad Mashtaha, in charge of “military specialization” in northern Gaza.

Amir Wadi, commander of the sniper array in Islamic Jihad’s Khan Younis Brigade.

Jamal Maamar, head of rocket artillery in Rafah.

Fadl Abu al-Ata, a sector commander in Gaza City.

Abdullah Abu Tir, commander of the eastern sector in Khan Younis.

Waam Abu Hajaj, commander of the eastern sector in northern Gaza.

Samir Abu Shawish, commander of the Yabna sector in Rafah.

The agencies also highlighted the deaths of Islamic Jihad’s weapons manufacturing experts, including Muntasir Salah, Ahmad Qadi, Fuad Ghanam, Khaled Bana, and Saeed Mashraoui.

Additionally, the statement names several terrorists tied directly to attacks on Israeli forces: Basem al-Kheir, head of a sniper cell; Youssef Kassab, deputy commander of Rafah’s eastern sector; and Murad Abu-Jarad, deputy commander of the Beit Hanoun sector in northern Gaza.

Israeli officials said several other lower-ranking operatives were also killed but were not publicly identified. Their details were instead included in an infographic distributed alongside the statement.

