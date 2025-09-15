What Does It Take to Change the Future of Klal Yisroel? Watch

This is not just another video.

It is three minutes worth setting aside.

What you will see is a story told through time, spanning from the 1980s until today.

A vision cast by Rabbi Moshe Sherer, Zichrono L’vracha, brought to life decades later with school choice victories. Communities cross-country. Shuls and schools stamped for approval. Buses on the road, laws rewritten, and security grants delivered — alongside the many other ways the Agudah serves Klal Yisroel, including its vast Torah projects.

The video’s artistic treatment brings these decades together in a seamless timeline, a visual time-lapse of small acorns growing into towering oaks. A glimpse of what happens when visionaries plant and invest, fully knowing they may never sit in the shade of the trees they nurture.

This is the Agudah story.

A timeline of doing. And a reminder of what your support makes possible.

Take a few moments to watch. You will see the impact of the Agudah, and the impact on you.

Stand with us and support the Agudah today, ensuring that Klal Yisroel always has a voice tuned in to the details that matter most.

In 1987, Rabbi Moshe Sherer, Zichrono L’vracha, set a vision for school aid that he knew might only come in his grandchildren’s time. That time is now.

Fifty-three years later, a federal scholarship tax credit unlocks billions for tuition support. A so-called “overnight victory,” but fifty-three years in the making. Real shtadlanus takes akshanus: planting trees knowing you might never enjoy their shade. That is the Agudah.

When you see thriving communities in Linden, Jackson, Blooming Grove, or New City… when you see shuls, mikvaos, and schools under construction… chances are the Agudah was involved.

When zoning issues hit home, you know who to call. Because cranes don’t do the heavy lifting. Doers do.

As antisemitism surges globally, threats strike our streets, shuls, schools, and campuses. From slurs and bricks hurled, to shots fired and harassment. We are there — in councils, in courts, in Congress — securing millions in grants, defending yachidim in the workplace, and holding hate to task.

The child tax credit. Special education. Security for our schools. Rewriting the substantial equivalency law. Taking on the New York Times. Nothing escapes their forensic eyes.

No shortcuts. No skimming. Flagging the one word that makes a world of difference.

Because for them, there is no TL;DR.

School busing doesn’t just happen. It takes tireless advocacy to keep our kids moving.

Day in, day out. In Washington. In statehouses. At zoning boards. In classrooms. In courtrooms. Just doers, doing.

When you support the Agudah, you invest in futures — where every dollar yields the highest returns.

Asei L’maancha V’hoshienu.

Caring for Klal Yisroel. Doing for Klal Yisroel.

That’s who we are. That’s what we do.

Please join us. Do what you can, and enable us to do so much more on your behalf.

