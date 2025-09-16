🚨 Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Charged With Aggravated Murder; Prosecutor To Seek Death Penalty

Tyler James Robinson has been formally charged in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk — and could potentially face the firing squad if convicted.

Calling Kirk’s killing “an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the charges against the 22-year-old at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy” Gray told reporters at the Utah County Health & Justice Building in Provo.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights — the bedrock of our democratic republic — the free exchange of ideas in a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union,” he said.

Calling the killing “an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and all of those who visit us here,” Gray detailed seven total charges against Robinson, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and the commission of a violent offense in the presence of children.

The obstruction charges, both felonies, stem from Robinson allegedly concealing the rifle used in the shooting and disposing of the clothing he was wearing.

Both counts of witness tampering relate to instructions Robinson relayed to his live-in boyfriend, a transgender man, directing him to delete his text messages and to stay silent if police questioned him.

“After this press conference, I will be filing notice of intent to seek the death penalty. I do not make this decision lightly, and it’s one I’ve made as county attorney based solely on evidence and circumstances of the crime,” Gray added.