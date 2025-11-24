Advertise
Israel Raises Alert In North; Braces For Possible Hezbollah Retaliation

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir at the Northern Command at the time of Ali Tabatabai's elimination. Photo: IDF spokesperson

The IDF raised its alert level on Israel’s northern border in preparation for possible Hezbollah retaliation for the elimination of top Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabataba’i on Sunday, Army Radio reported on Monday morning.

The IDF said it significantly bolstered its air defenses along the border.

According to senior military officials, Hezbollah may respond by launching rockets at Israeli civilian areas, attempting to infiltrate or raid IDF positions along the border, or activating the Houthis in Yemen to attack Israel on Hezbollah’s behalf.

It is also possible that Hezbollah will not respond at all due to its current weakened state.

The report added that at the same time, Israel is preparing for a possible short preemptive operation in Lebanon to deter Hezbollah and curb its military buildup.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

