Netanyahu Announces Meeting with Trump at White House on September 29

Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that US President Trump invited him to meet at the White House on September 29, just three days after Netanyahu’s scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his economic press conference, Netanyahu revealed the upcoming meeting following reports that his office had requested it. “The invitation came during a phone call on Monday,” Netanyahu stated. He added that he has held several conversations with Trump since Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, and all of them were “good.”

This will mark the fourth meeting between the leaders since Trump’s second term began.

When asked whether he notified Trump ahead of the strike, Netanyahu reiterated his stance that the White House version of events was “correct,” emphasizing that Israel was “solely responsible for the strike.” He declined to specifically answer questions regarding the timing of Israel’s warning to the US, amid reports that Trump was informed nearly an hour before the strikes.

