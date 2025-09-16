Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Announces Meeting with Trump at White House on September 29

Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that US President  Trump invited him to meet at the White House on September 29, just three days after Netanyahu’s scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his economic press conference, Netanyahu revealed the upcoming meeting following reports that his office had requested it. “The invitation came during a phone call on Monday,” Netanyahu stated. He added that he has held several conversations with Trump since Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, and all of them were “good.”

This will mark the fourth meeting between the leaders since Trump’s second term began.

When asked whether he notified Trump ahead of the strike, Netanyahu reiterated his stance that the White House version of events was “correct,” emphasizing that Israel was “solely responsible for the strike.” He declined to specifically answer questions regarding the timing of Israel’s warning to the US, amid reports that Trump was informed nearly an hour before the strikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Confirms: Ground Op In Gaza City Has Begun; Defense Minister Katz: “Gaza Is Burning”

Report: Netanyahu Notified Trump of Doha Strike Nearly an Hour in Advance, President “Didn’t Say No”

Goldknopf Demands That Over 60 Chareidim In Military Prison Be Freed For Rosh Hashanah

MAILBAG: Create A “Tomchei Mosdos” To Support Tuition Payments And Keep Our Schools Afloat

“All Bets Are Off”: Trump Warns Hamas After Reports Hostages Being Used as Human Shields

WATCH: U.S. Military Hits Another Alleged Venezuelan Drug Vessel, Killing Three Suspected Narcotraffickers

Yeshivah Bochur Jumps From Porch To Escape Military Police; Over 30 Chareidim Arrested Since The Morning

CRIME CRACKDOWN: Trump Deploys National Guard To Memphis, Calling It A ‘Replica’ Of His Move In Washington

Ex-FBI Agent Warns Hamas Propaganda and Fundraising Network Is Deeply Embedded In U.S.

Agudath Israel Works with Federal Agencies to Safeguard Arba Minim in Transit