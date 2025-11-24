“Kushim,” “Heavy Sephardi,” And Worse: Shocking Labels Found in Yerushalayim’s Frum Girls’ School Database

A major public outcry erupted in Yerushalayim after shocking internal documents were found on municipal servers, containing degrading and racist descriptions of students attending frum girls’ high schools in the city. The Movement for Quality Government sent a sharply worded letter on Thursday to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding immediate disciplinary action against Chaya Mashaan, the municipal coordinator overseeing secondary education in charedi girls’ schools.

Mashaan’s role places her in a position of authority affecting thousands of bnos Yisrael seeking schooling in the capital. Yet internal Excel sheets stored on municipal computers reportedly labeled students and their families with shameful terms such as “Kushim” (a slur for Black people), “large and fat,” “short mother and father,” “heavy Sephardi,” and comments like “complex home, ba’alei teshuvah, unmarried sisters.”

These documents included personal details not only about students’ academic situations, but physical traits, family background, and even marital status of relatives—information that, according to legal experts, violates basic ethical, professional, and privacy standards.

The scandal was first brought to public attention over a year ago when Haaretz exposed similar files prepared by the municipality. Last week, Channel 13 revealed that the offensive documents were still saved on official servers, despite the earlier uproar.

In response, the municipality issued a defensive statement claiming that the spreadsheet was “created privately and without the knowledge of supervisors,” and that Mashaan had undergone a “clarification conversation” and was made aware of her “mistake.”

The Movement for Quality Government rejected the city’s response, calling it insufficient and dangerous. “Given the severity of the findings and Mashaan’s role in a sensitive position, responsible for placing thousands of students, the obligation to open a disciplinary procedure becomes even more urgent,” the organization wrote.

They further warned that the municipality’s apparent desire to return Mashaan to her post “raises concerns about its willingness to conduct a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.”

The watchdog group has now urged the Attorney General to formally submit a complaint to the Civil Service Disciplinary Tribunal, stating that failure to act would undermine public trust—particularly among parents who rely on the municipality to ensure fairness, decency, and kavod habriyos in the education of their daughters.

Whether the Justice Ministry will intervene remains to be seen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)