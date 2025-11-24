HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Mob Assaults Queens Couple and Torches Car After Locals Try to Stop Chaotic Street Takeover

A violent street takeover in a normally quiet Queens neighborhood exploded into chaos early Sunday when dozens of reckless drivers attacked residents and set a car on fire after locals tried to shut down the mayhem.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. at South Drive and 141st Street in Malba, where drivers were doing high-speed donuts, tearing across lawns and blocking the street. When resident Blake Ferrer confronted the group, demanding they leave his property, the mob turned on him.

“Bro, you gotta get… off my property,” Ferrer recalled saying — a moment that triggered the assault. Video shows at least a dozen men swarming Ferrer, kicking, punching, and stomping him. He suffered broken ribs and a broken nose. His wife, who tried to intervene, was also struck.

Ferrer was “lucky he wasn’t killed,” said City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents the area. She called the attack an example of what happens when lawlessness takes over local streets.

Another neighbor, 59-year-old security company owner Larry Rusch, tried to block the stunt drivers by parking one of his vehicles at the intersection. Instead, the mob torched it. Rusch says two individuals ignited the fire by throwing what appeared to be fireworks into his car. Video posted by Paladino shows the vehicle engulfed in flames as cars speed wildly around it.

“It was a complete melee,” Rusch said. “I rushed outside and saw about 40 cars. I tried to stop it, and then the chaos just exploded.”

A third resident, age 41, also had objects thrown into his car after trying to stop the takeover, police confirmed. Locals say the area has long attracted street racers, but never to this extreme.

Paladino warned that residents cannot be expected to keep showing restraint while the city fails to crack down on dangerous street gangs. She noted that several residents were armed and chose not to respond violently, but added that patience may be running out.

“If the city refuses to do what’s necessary, the people might,” she said.

The NYPD confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

