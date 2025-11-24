In Clash With Zamir, Katz Orders New Review Of Oct. 7 Probe, Freezes Appointments

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Monday morning that he has ordered a new review of the conclusion of the external Turgeman Committee on the IDF’s failures on October 7.

His statement followed the disciplinary steps against IDF commanders found responsible for the October 7 failures announced by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday. Katz reportedly learned about Zamir’s plans from media reports.

This is not the first time that senior government officials have publicly clashed with Zamir, who often opposes the government’s policies.

Katz ordered the Defense Ministry’s comptroller, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yair Volansky, to carry out an in-depth review, including areas that were not included in the “investigation of the investigations” by the Turgeman Committee, such as the “Jericho Wall” document that warned of Hamas’s invasion plan and other disregarded intelligence warnings. Katz said that Volansky will also reexamine several probes marked in red by the committee as incomplete or not having been carried out properly.

Katz also instructed Volinsky to formulate a recommendation for uniform criteria for determining personal responsibility.

“The conclusions will be submitted to me within 30 days so that I can formulate my position as soon as possible on the issue of senior IDF appointments within my jurisdiction in light of the events of October 7,” Katz said.

Katz also emphasized that his position on the promotion of anyone who served in the Southern Command on October 7 “remains in effect”—in reference to three senior IDF officers whom Zamir determined could be promoted.

