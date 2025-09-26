🚨 DEVELOPING: Askanim, Chaplains Mobilize to Expedite Customs as Plane of Uman Travelers Expected at JFK Erev Shabbos

A flight carrying hundreds of Yidden returning from Uman to New York is scheduled to land at JFK Airport just before Shabbos, and askanim are working feverishly to ensure passengers can clear customs and retrieve their luggage as quickly as possible.

The flight, Hi Sky Airlines Flight H4 101 from Bucharest to JFK, was held on the ground in Romania for several hours. Sources tell YWN that no clear reason was given for the delay, and suspicions of antisemitism have been raised.

The plane is now airborne and expected to land at approximately 5:00 PM, leaving a narrow window before Shabbos candle lighting in New York, which is at 6:27 PM and 6:45 PM in various neighborhoods.

Thanks to multiple law enforcement chaplains (Rabbi Beirish Freilich, Rabbi Abe Friedman) working in coordination with Chaplain Rabbi Mattis Melnicke, extra customs agents will be awaiting the flight to ensure everyone is processed as quickly as possible.

The Achiezer Organization, together with other askanim, will be dispatching a full team of staff members to JFK Airport close to Shabbos to help facilitate a smooth exit for passengers. The team will also oversee luggage tracking and other logistics, as the late arrival will not allow for the usual procedures.

Askanim are continuing to coordinate with authorities to help expedite the process so passengers can reach their homes in time for Shabbos.

