Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 DEVELOPING: Askanim, Chaplains Mobilize to Expedite Customs as Plane of Uman Travelers Expected at JFK Erev Shabbos

A flight carrying hundreds of Yidden returning from Uman to New York is scheduled to land at JFK Airport just before Shabbos, and askanim are working feverishly to ensure passengers can clear customs and retrieve their luggage as quickly as possible.

The flight, Hi Sky Airlines Flight H4 101 from Bucharest to JFK, was held on the ground in Romania for several hours. Sources tell YWN that no clear reason was given for the delay, and suspicions of antisemitism have been raised.

The plane is now airborne and expected to land at approximately 5:00 PM, leaving a narrow window before Shabbos candle lighting in New York, which is at 6:27 PM and 6:45 PM in various neighborhoods.

Thanks to multiple law enforcement chaplains (Rabbi Beirish Freilich, Rabbi Abe Friedman) working in coordination with Chaplain Rabbi Mattis Melnicke, extra customs agents will be awaiting the flight to ensure everyone is processed as quickly as possible.

The Achiezer Organization, together with other askanim, will be dispatching a full team of staff members to JFK Airport close to Shabbos to help facilitate a smooth exit for passengers. The team will also oversee luggage tracking and other logistics, as the late arrival will not allow for the usual procedures.

Askanim are continuing to coordinate with authorities to help expedite the process so passengers can reach their homes in time for Shabbos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

4 Responses

  2. after reading the post we have to thank hashem for the medinas hachesed we live in (USA) that can accommodate for Europe’s intentional “misshap”

  3. the other lesson you learn is never ever travel on a friday if you can avoid it even if your ticket cost a few $’s more is definitely worth it
    their are some people who will never take any flight that will even arrive friday AM
    and from todays story (which isnt over) yet we see they are wise !

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Defiant At The UN: Netanyahu Vows Israel “Must Finish the Job” Against Hamas Despite Global Backlash

Thousands of Yidden Stranded Across Eastern Europe on Way Back From Uman; Thousands To Spend Shabbos In Tents [SEE FOOTAGE]

“If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies”: Superintelligence Will End Humanity, Computer Scientists Predict

Israel to Blast Netanyahu’s UN Speech Into Gaza via Border Loudspeakers

MAILBAG: Is Sending Our Sons To Yeshiva Worth It When Considering The Bad Parts?

🚨 Former FBI Director James Comey Charged With Lying to Congress as Trump Demands Prosecution of ‘Enemies’

BD”E: Sudden Petirah Of Leading Lubavitcher Rosh Yeshiva Harav Yosef Yitzchok Kalmanson ZT”L

2 College Students Charged With Hate Crimes After Throwing Bag Of Pork Into Jewish Frat On Rosh Hashana

Trump Draws Red Line: “I Will Not Allow Israel to Annex the West Bank”

Shock Order: Hegseth Summons All U.S. Generals and Admirals to Virginia With No Explanation