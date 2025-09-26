EL AL Launches Rescue Mission To Return Chasidim Stranded In Bucharest On Their Return From Uman

The saga of returning from Uman continues to unfold, as hundreds of Yidden remain stranded in Europe following mass flight cancellations and border delays.

Earlier, YWN reported on the tense situation in New York, where Hi Sky Airlines Flight H4 101 from Bucharest is scheduled to land at JFK just before Shabbos. The flight, carrying hundreds of returning mispallelim, was delayed on the ground in Romania for hours under unclear circumstances, sparking suspicion of antisemitic motives. Thanks to coordinated efforts by law enforcement chaplains and askanim, customs in JFK is preparing for a rapid processing of passengers so they can reach their homes before licht bentchen.

Now, EL AL has announced it will step in to assist those still stranded overseas. After discussions with Shas Chairman MK Aryeh Deri, the airline confirmed it will operate a dedicated rescue flight from Bucharest to Israel on Motzaei Shabbos.

Hundreds of Israeli chassidim who were unable to fly home after their flights on foreign carriers were canceled will be accommodated on this special operation. The rescue flight will be operated on one of EL AL’s largest aircraft, with over 300 seats allocated to the organizers of the canceled flights.

EL AL stated that it views the situation with utmost seriousness and is working to ensure stranded Israelis have a safe and reliable way to return home.

With one plane racing against the clock to land before Shabbos in New York, and another now scheduled to depart Europe after Shabbos for Israel, the exhausting and uncertain journey back from Uman is still far from over for many travelers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)