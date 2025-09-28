Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Fourth Within A Week: Another Jerusalem Toddler Dies Of Measles

Measles

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler from the Beis Yisrael neighborhood in Jerusalem passed away on Shabbos after contracting measles.

The toddler was rushed in critical condition to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital on Shabbos afternoon while undergoing resuscitation. Despite prolonged efforts by medical teams, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Dr. Arie Yaffe, a volunteer physician with United Hatzalah, and paramedics Meir Zander and Shneur Gloiberman, reported: “The family told us that the toddler did not wake from his sleep after contracting measles. We performed CPR and transported him to Hadassah Har HaTzofim in critical condition, where doctors sadly had to pronounce his death. Due to the tragic circumstances, United Hatzalah’s psychological support teams were dispatched to assist the family.”

A Hadassah Medical Center spokesperson confirmed: “A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler with measles was brought to the emergency room at Hadassah Har HaTzofim during resuscitation efforts. Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital, but unfortunately, the staff had to pronounce his death.”

This marks the fourth toddler to succumb to measles in Jerusalem within the past week, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak began to six.

There are currently measles outbreaks in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, and Ashdod.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Defiant At The UN: Netanyahu Vows Israel “Must Finish the Job” Against Hamas Despite Global Backlash

Thousands of Yidden Stranded Across Eastern Europe on Way Back From Uman; Thousands To Spend Shabbos In Tents [SEE FOOTAGE]

“If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies”: Superintelligence Will End Humanity, Computer Scientists Predict

Israel to Blast Netanyahu’s UN Speech Into Gaza via Border Loudspeakers

MAILBAG: Is Sending Our Sons To Yeshiva Worth It When Considering The Bad Parts?

🚨 Former FBI Director James Comey Charged With Lying to Congress as Trump Demands Prosecution of ‘Enemies’

BD”E: Sudden Petirah Of Leading Lubavitcher Rosh Yeshiva Harav Yosef Yitzchok Kalmanson ZT”L

2 College Students Charged With Hate Crimes After Throwing Bag Of Pork Into Jewish Frat On Rosh Hashana

Trump Draws Red Line: “I Will Not Allow Israel to Annex the West Bank”

Shock Order: Hegseth Summons All U.S. Generals and Admirals to Virginia With No Explanation