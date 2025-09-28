Fourth Within A Week: Another Jerusalem Toddler Dies Of Measles

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler from the Beis Yisrael neighborhood in Jerusalem passed away on Shabbos after contracting measles.

The toddler was rushed in critical condition to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital on Shabbos afternoon while undergoing resuscitation. Despite prolonged efforts by medical teams, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Dr. Arie Yaffe, a volunteer physician with United Hatzalah, and paramedics Meir Zander and Shneur Gloiberman, reported: “The family told us that the toddler did not wake from his sleep after contracting measles. We performed CPR and transported him to Hadassah Har HaTzofim in critical condition, where doctors sadly had to pronounce his death. Due to the tragic circumstances, United Hatzalah’s psychological support teams were dispatched to assist the family.”

A Hadassah Medical Center spokesperson confirmed: “A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler with measles was brought to the emergency room at Hadassah Har HaTzofim during resuscitation efforts. Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital, but unfortunately, the staff had to pronounce his death.”

This marks the fourth toddler to succumb to measles in Jerusalem within the past week, bringing the total number of fatalities since the outbreak began to six.

There are currently measles outbreaks in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modi’in Illit, Nof HaGalil, Kiryat Gat, and Ashdod.

