BOBBIE’S PLACE: The Store the Gedolim Recommend Before the Yimei Hadin

Communicated Content

At Bobbie’s Place, what seems like gashmiyus is really ruchniyos.  Clothing become mitzvos. Shopping becomes tzedakah and chesed.

 

Bobbie’s Place is the unique store without a cash register where thousands of families get their clothing before Yom Tov.

 

More than 12,000 children and teens will be in Shul on Rosh Hashona wearing clothing they received from Bobbie’s Place.

 

It means the world to the families we assist.  This is a message we received from a woman who visited Bobbie’s Place last week.  We can’t convey her emotion and tear-choked voice, but her words are powerful enough:

 

“Thank you for making our Yom Tov.  I couldn’t talk to you in public when I came to Bobbie’s Place,  but I want you to know that my husband is out of a job for the past three months and you cannot imagine how much I appreciate that my children don’t know our family situation and that they have such beautiful clothing for Yom Tov.  Thank you so much.  You should be g’bentched.”

 

In truth, the brochos we receive at Bobbie’s Place are meant for you – those whose contributions make the work Bobbie’s Place does possible.

 

Please donate today at https://thechesedfund.com/bobbiesplace

 

And for more brochos, listen to the words of Rav Elya Brudny and Rav Yisroel Reisman, who visited Bobbie’s Place last week:

