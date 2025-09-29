Crown Heights United Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of NYC

The following is an unedited statement:

The Crown Heights Jewish community has always led with courage and conviction—making the right choices for the future of New York City and demonstrating sound judgment, regardless of what the polls say. While we acknowledge the long road ahead, we proudly endorse Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City.

This endorsement comes after consultation with Jewish communities, Rabbonim, and Askonim across the city.

With extremism and antisemitism on the rise, and the city facing an unprecedented crisis, it is more important than ever to make our voices heard and vote.

If you’re not yet registered, the deadline is fast approaching. [Register to vote today: www.vote.nyc]

We also want to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Eric Adams for his years of friendship to the community and for his leadership in making difficult decisions in the best interests of New York.

Signed:

Rabbi Lazer Avtzon, Yaacov Behrman, Sruly Clapman,Shaya Gordon,Rabbi Yossi Garelik, Rabbi Shea Hecht, Mendy Hershkop, Shlomie Hecht, Avi Lesches, Menachem Light, Mendel Wilhelm

Also signing on as community leaders

Zalman Friedman, Shmuel Rosenstein