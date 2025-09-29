BORO PARK: NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Nab Machete-Wielding Suspects Following Stabbing Incident

A frightening scene unfolded in Boro Park on Monday afternoon when two suspects carrying a machete were spotted running through the neighborhood, moments after a stabbing incident nearby.

Sources tell YWN that an alert Boro Park Shomrim volunteer noticed the men sprinting near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 45th Street. Recognizing the danger, Shomrim immediately sprang into action, trailing the suspects while simultaneously calling in reinforcements and alerting the NYPD.

The suspects attempted to flee deeper into the neighborhood, but Shomrim volunteers stayed on their tail, relaying precise locations to responding NYPD officers. Within minutes, NYPD units swooped in, apprehending one suspect just two blocks from the scene and the second several blocks away. Officers also recovered the machete believed to have been used in the crime.

Around the same time, a stabbing victim walked into Maimonides Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Investigators quickly connected the dots, confirming that the wounds were directly tied to the two suspects who had just been taken into custody.

Thanks to the quick thinking and coordination between Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD, what could have spiraled into a far worse tragedy was swiftly brought under control.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)