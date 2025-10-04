Day Four of Federal Shutdown: Congress Remains Deadlocked Over 2026 Spending Priorities

The federal government entered its fourth day of a partial shutdown Saturday, as Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill remained mired in a familiar standoff over spending priorities — with no clear path to reopening agencies or paying hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers.

The shutdown, which began at midnight on October 1 after Congress failed to pass a stopgap funding measure, has already rippled through the economy, freezing non-essential federal operations and leaving millions of Americans facing disruptions to routine government services. National security, air traffic control, and other essential functions continue to operate, but agencies from the Interior Department to the Labor Department have ground to a halt.

At the core of the impasse is a dispute over the size and scope of federal spending in the 2026 fiscal year — and, increasingly, over presidential authority itself.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), passed a “clean” continuing resolution on September 19 to maintain funding at current levels through November without additional policy riders. Senate Democrats blocked the measure, demanding protections for programs such as WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which provides food assistance to nearly seven million low-income families.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also cited concerns about President Donald Trump’s use of rescission authority — a power allowing the executive branch to claw back congressionally approved funds — warning that the White House could weaponize it to undo negotiated spending agreements.

The breakdown in talks has hardened partisan lines and turned the shutdown into both a fiscal and political test of wills.

President Trump, who once railed against shutdowns during his first term, has now embraced this one as a tool to reshape government.

In a Truth Social post on October 2, Trump said he had met with OMB Director Russell Vought to identify “Democrat agencies” for elimination, calling the funding lapse “an opportunity to save billions.” The administration has already frozen $26 billion in federal funds slated for climate and infrastructure programs in Democratic-leaning states — a move critics denounced as political retaliation.

Vice President JD Vance warned that layoffs could begin “if the shutdown continues,” signaling the administration’s readiness to escalate pressure on federal workers and Democratic governors alike.

Democrats have accused the White House and congressional Republicans of orchestrating the shutdown to weaken social programs and redirect funds toward conservative priorities.

“This is not leverage,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Friday. “We’re not going to negotiate under threat while families lose access to basic services.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called GOP claims of Democratic obstruction “lies,” accusing Trump’s allies of manufacturing the crisis to score political points. “They passed the bill,” Newsom said in a video posted to X. “They just don’t want to govern.”

Preliminary Senate talks on October 1 briefly explored a shorter continuing resolution to allow more time for a full-year budget deal, but no breakthrough emerged.

Roughly 2 million federal employees are affected by the shutdown. About 800,000 have been furloughed, while the rest are working without pay — including more than 200,000 active-duty military personnel who face delayed paychecks starting October 15, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Labor Department has postponed the release of its September jobs report, creating what analysts call an “economic data blackout” that could complicate Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

Across industries, the fallout is mounting. The American Farm Bureau Federation has warned that frozen loan approvals threaten farmers ahead of harvest season. The American Petroleum Institute says the shutdown will delay energy permitting and infrastructure projects. Even tourism-heavy areas, from Florida to the Pacific Northwest, are bracing for losses as national parks remain unstaffed.

The White House has leaned into messaging, updating its online “Shutdown Clock” to highlight the duration and costs of the funding lapse. The administration has framed the standoff as a manufactured crisis with real-world consequences for working Americans.

But the shutdown has also become a proxy battle for broader political narratives. On X, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) joked that the “best thing” about the shutdown was the absence of “chemtrails,” a post that drew more than 100,000 likes and illustrated how even government paralysis has become social media fodder.

With each passing day, frustration grows — on Capitol Hill, in federal agencies, and across the country. The last government shutdown, under Trump’s first term, lasted 35 days. Few in Washington are ready to predict how long this one might go.

For now, the government remains partially shuttered, its workers unpaid, its leaders unbending — and the country watching, once again, as partisan politics brings Washington to a standstill.

