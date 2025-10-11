TERROR THWARTED: 2 Illegal Gang Members Plotting To Bomb Orlando Chabad Center Arrested

The FBI and Florida law enforcement raided two hotel rooms in Orlando on Saturday, arresting Janaina Toledo, 32, and Leonardo Corona Ramos, 42, both Brazilian nationals accused of operating as part of the violent Tren de Aragua criminal network. The two are facing federal charges for underage trafficking and conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack against Chabad South Orlando.

The arrests were triggered by intelligence obtained by Project Veritas, which uncovered communications and financial links tying Toledo and Ramos to Tren de Aragua. Investigators believe the pair had been involved in recruiting and exploiting minors, while simultaneously plotting an attack that law enforcement sources describe as “specific and imminent.”

The couple, who entered the U.S. illegally, had allegedly conducted surveillance of Chabad South Orlando in recent weeks. Federal agents say they were in the “planning stages” of an assault on the shul and its adjoining school, though the details of the plot remain unclear.

Tren de Aragua, a criminal organization that originated in Venezuela, has expanded across South and Central America, gaining a reputation for brutality and deep involvement in human and drug trafficking. The group has been linked to kidnappings, contract killings, and extortion schemes, often targeting vulnerable migrants. Law enforcement sources believe the syndicate has begun extending its operations into the United States, using illegal migration as a cover for infiltration.

During today’s raid, FBI agents and local SWAT teams reportedly seized electronic devices, encrypted communication equipment, and multiple forms of identification from the suspects’ hotel room.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)