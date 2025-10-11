Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TERROR THWARTED: 2 Illegal Gang Members Plotting To Bomb Orlando Chabad Center Arrested

The FBI and Florida law enforcement raided two hotel rooms in Orlando on Saturday, arresting Janaina Toledo, 32, and Leonardo Corona Ramos, 42, both Brazilian nationals accused of operating as part of the violent Tren de Aragua criminal network. The two are facing federal charges for underage trafficking and conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack against Chabad South Orlando.

The arrests were triggered by intelligence obtained by Project Veritas, which uncovered communications and financial links tying Toledo and Ramos to Tren de Aragua. Investigators believe the pair had been involved in recruiting and exploiting minors, while simultaneously plotting an attack that law enforcement sources describe as “specific and imminent.”

The couple, who entered the U.S. illegally, had allegedly conducted surveillance of Chabad South Orlando in recent weeks. Federal agents say they were in the “planning stages” of an assault on the shul and its adjoining school, though the details of the plot remain unclear.

Tren de Aragua, a criminal organization that originated in Venezuela, has expanded across South and Central America, gaining a reputation for brutality and deep involvement in human and drug trafficking. The group has been linked to kidnappings, contract killings, and extortion schemes, often targeting vulnerable migrants. Law enforcement sources believe the syndicate has begun extending its operations into the United States, using illegal migration as a cover for infiltration.

During today’s raid, FBI agents and local SWAT teams reportedly seized electronic devices, encrypted communication equipment, and multiple forms of identification from the suspects’ hotel room.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TERROR THWARTED: 2 Illegal Gang Members Plotting To Bomb Orlando Chabad Center Arrested

Egypt to Host Major Trump-Led Global Summit on Gaza Ceasefire; Trump Among 20 World Leaders Attending

Trump Set to Visit Israel Monday for Four-Hour Trip, Will Meet Netanyahu and Hostage Families, Address Knesset

Witkoff Warns Families: “Some Hostage Bodies May Be Difficult to Locate”

HY’D: IDF Soldier Succumbs To Wounds From Accidental Grenade Blast In Gaza

WATCH IT: Witkoff, Jared, Ivanka, Address Hundreds of Thousands At “Hostage Square”

HAMAS CONFIRMS: Hostage Handover To Begin Monday Morning

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Envoy Steve Witkoff Daven And Shake Lulav At Kosel, Say Hostages Should Be Home By Monday

Netanyahu Hails Ceasefire And Hostage Deal as “Victory for Israel,” Credits Trump and Military Pressure for Forcing Hamas to Yield

U.S. to Deploy 200-Member Military Team to Oversee Gaza Ceasefire Under Trump-Brokered Deal