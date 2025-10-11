Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Official Abu Marzouk Walks Off Live Interview Over October 7 Questions

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk abruptly ended a live interview with the pan-Arab network al-Ghad earlier today after being pressed about how the October 7, 2023, massacre and ensuing war have affected Gaza’s residents.

During the exchange, the interviewer remarked that Hamas “said October 7 would liberate Palestine.” Abu Marzouk shot back, saying it’s “illogical that 1,500 fighters would liberate Palestine.”

“Ask respectful questions,” Abu Marzouk demanded, to which the interviewer replied that he was “asking the question of the Palestinian street, the question of the Gaza Strip.”

Clearly irritated, Abu Marzouk refused to continue the discussion, insisting the interview be ended and walking off set mid-broadcast.

