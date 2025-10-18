Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Launch New Mission to Cleveland and Los Angeles in Support of Keren Olam HaTorah

A delegation of gedolei Eretz Yisroel — Harav Dov Landau shlit”a, Harav Chaim Peretz Berman shlit”a (Rosh Yeshiva of Ponovezh, visiting America for the first time), Harav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel shlit”a (Rosh Yeshiva of Mir Yerushalayim), Harav Avraham Salim shlit”a, and Harav Yerucham Olshin shlit”a (Rosh Yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha) — will be traveling to the United States next week, with stops in Cleveland and Los Angeles, to garner further financial support for Keren Olam HaTorah.

On Monday, October 20, Cleveland will have the zechus of welcoming Harav Dov Landau, who will arrive to be mechazek and inspire the tzibbur in this vital mission.

The day’s schedule will begin with a special children’s gathering at 11:30 a.m., providing an opportunity for tinokos shel beis rabban to meet the gadol hador. At 7:15 p.m., a community-wide asifa for men will take place at the Hebrew Academy, Oakwood Campus, 1516 Warrensville Center Road, where Rav Dov will personally address the tzibbur.

On Tuesday evening, the West Coast will host a historic asifa with Rav Dov and the other gedolim at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd, beginning at 8:30 p.m., where thousands are expected to join together b’achdus to demonstrate their ahavas haTorah v’lomdeha.

The asifa will also feature divrei hisorerus from Rav Ephraim Wachsman shlit”a, who will serve as the guest speaker.

Over the past two years, the olam haTorah in Eretz Yisroel has been facing severe and painful government funding cuts, leaving thousands of yeshivos and kollelim struggling to keep their doors open for their bochurim and avreichem. At the urging of the gedolim, Keren Olam HaTorah was founded to ensure that the kol Torah in Eretz Yisroel continues to thrive.

