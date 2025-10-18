PHOTOS: New Jackson Mikvah Marks Major Milestone With Well Drilling [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Jackson, NJ – A major milestone was achieved last week in the development of the new Jackson Mikvah, as a specialized well was drilled on the property to establish the water source for the 40 se’ah. The Mikvah of Jackson is being built with exceptional chumras and hiddurim, including a well of genuine mayim chaim for the 40 se’ah required for the Mikvah.

The event was attended by leading Poskim and Rabbonim from the Lakewood and Jackson communities, including the participation of renowned Mikvah expert, Rabbi Yitzchok Trieger, who is fully overseeing the Jackson Mikva project.

The completion of this stage signifies a significant step towards the Mikvah project, which will change the kedusha landscape for the Jackson and Greater Lakewood area iy”h.

To learn more about The Mikva of Jackson visit themoj.org

