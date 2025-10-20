King Charles III Visits Manchester Shul Where Yom Kippur Terrorist Attack Left 2 People Dead

King Charles on Monday visited the scene of Yom Kippur’s deadly attack at a Manchester shul which left two people dead. The King was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker, the shul’s rav, upon his arrival at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation. He spent several minutes at a memorial site outside the shul, where flowers and handwritten messages have been placed in tribute to the victims.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jihad al Shamie carried out the attack, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terror group during a call he made to police amid his assault. He drove his car into mispalelim before attacking others with a knife and attempting to storm the shul while wearing a fake suicide belt. Armed police shot and killed him at the scene.

Two men were killed: 66-year-old father of three Melvin Cravitz and 53-year-old Adrian Daulby, who investigators believe was fatally struck by police gunfire as he tried to block the shul doors to stop the attacker from entering.

Three others were injured, including a security guard who was rammed by the attacker’s car, a volunteer who was stabbed, and Yoni Finlay, who underwent seven hours of surgery after reportedly being struck by police fire. Finlay was released from the hospital last week.

