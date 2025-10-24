Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Alaska Airlines Resumes Flights After Nationwide Grounding Caused by IT Outage

FILE - An Alaska Airlines aircraft sits in the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Alaska Airlines said its operations have resumed Friday after it had to ground its planes for hours because of an information technology outage.

The airline said in a statement that 229 flights were canceled because of the outage and that more flight disruptions were expected as it worked to “reposition aircraft and crews.”

Alaska Airlines said it is working on getting travelers affected by the disruption to their destinations.

It asked that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The grounding Thursday affected Alaska Air and Horizon Air flights.

Hawaiian Airlines, which was bought by Alaska Air Group last year, said its flights were operating as scheduled.

In July, Alaska grounded all of its flights for about three hours after the failure of a critical piece of hardware at a data center.

There has been a history of computer problems disrupting flights in the industry, though most of the time the disruptions are only temporary.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidi “Draft Dodger” Says Prison Conditions Are “A Danger To Ruchniyus”

Netanyahu: “Annexation Vote Was A Deliberate Political Provocation By The Opposition”

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Incredible Acts Of Chesed Emerge Amid The Heartbreaking Tragedy Of Four Yeshiva Bochurim

FLATBUSH: NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim Nab Three Armed Robbery Suspects Who Attacked Jewish Victims; Separate Burglar Caught Inside Home

Weeping Bitterly, HaRav Shternbuch Warns: “Our Brothers Abroad, Do Not Be Silent”

Trump: Israel Would ‘Lose All Of Its Support’ From The US If It Annexed The West Bank

Moetzes Chachmei Hatorah Orders Shas to Quit Knesset Leadership Roles to Protest Delay on Yeshiva Draft Law

VP Vance Blasts Knesset’s West Bank Vote as “Very Stupid” and “Insulting”, Says Annexation Off the Table Under Trump

“Your Resume Could Fit on a Cocktail Napkin”: Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa Trade Blows in Final NYC Mayoral Debate

HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin Tells YWN: “My Talmid Was Arrested For One Reason: Because He Learned Torah” [SEE THE VIDEO]