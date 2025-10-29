🚨 Unprecedented Statement from Hatzolah Regarding Potential NYC Takeover Of Maimonides Hospital

In a rare and strongly worded letter, Boro Park, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Mill Basin Hatzolah Coordinators voiced grave concern over the potential NYC Health + Hospitals takeover of Maimonides Hospital.

The organizations said they “strongly oppose this potential takeover” and warned it is “not in the best interest of our community.” They praised Maimonides’ current leadership and stressed that all hospital operations remain unchanged for now.

Hatzolah vowed to continue opposing the merger and to keep the community informed as discussions with the city continue.