DRAMA ESCALATES: AG Hid Fact That Senior Aides Recused Themselves From Sde Teiman Case

It seems like every day, and sometimes several times a day, news reports are published about the crimes of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whom the government tried to dismiss long ago but was prevented from doing so by the Supreme Court.

An i24News report on Wednesday revealed that Baharav-Miara’s senior aide, Adv. Chagai Harush, recused himself from the outset from handling the investigation into the disgraced ex-Military Advocate General due to the involvement of the Attorney General’s Office in the probe into the Sdei Teiman video leak and the responses submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the case.

Deputy State Attorney Alon Altman also recused himself from the case for the same reason. Baharav-Miara was also advised to remove herself from the case, but she refused, continuing to handle the matter herself and instructing IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to report to her directly.

She was eventually forced to approach the Justice Ministry’s legal adviser, Yael Kotik, for an opinion on whether she was in a conflict of interest after petitions on the issue were submitted to the Supreme Court. However, she did not disclose to Kotik that her senior legal advisers had recused themselves from the case.

If that were not enough, even after she received Kotik’s legal opinion barring her from being involved in the case, she wrote a response criticizing the quality of the opinion.

Additionally, during the Supreme Court hearing regarding her conflict of interest, the Attorney General’s representative did not bother to inform the judges that senior members of Baharav-Miara’s office had recused themselves from the case.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the report by stating, “I have been saying this from the start, and with full knowledge—Gali Baharav-Miara is personally involved—up to her neck—in submitting the false affidavits to the Supreme Court, in covering up the investigation, and in actively obstructing the investigative procedures. It won’t help her or any of those covering for her; she will be forced to be investigated and stand trial for the criminal offenses she committed.”

i24News also reported on Tuesday evening that Brig. Gen. Gal Asael, the ex-Deputy Military Advocate General, told police during his interrogation that all his actions were directed by the Attorney General.

Asael explicitly stated that he was in direct contact with the Attorney General’s senior aide, Chagai Harush, who issued instructions to him on behalf of Baharav-Miara in the contrived internal probe into the Sdei Teiman video leak case.

