Storm “Byron” Arrives In Israel: “Rain Of The Likes We’ve Never Seen;” Severe Flooding Risks

Storm “Byron,” which has battered Greece and Cyprus in recent days, arrived in Israel on Tuesday night and had already caused significant rainfall and thunderstorms in various regions of the country by early Wednesday morning.

“Winds will reach speeds of up to 90 km per hour in some places,” said Yossi Deklo, Deputy Fire Officer Yossi Daklo, head of the Operations Division of the Fire and Rescue Authority: “The expected rainfall is very significant—the likes of which we’ve never seen. All districts are on alert, water-rescue units are being reinforced, and teams are being deployed in disaster-prone areas.”

“The storm will also reach the Judean Desert. We are equipped with boats and advanced technological means. Control rooms will be reinforced, and a joint coordination center will operate in coordination with local authorities and emergency services.”

The storm will intensify throughout the day and reach its peak overnight Wednesday night and Thursday. The rainfall through Friday could reach 150 millimeters in some areas, surpassing the average for all of December, one of the rainiest months of the year.

The rainfall is expected to reach the Jerusalem area and the northern Negev by Thursday afternoon.

There are severe risks of flooding, and Israelis have been warned to avoid using elevators to underground parking lots in flooded areas.

Forecasters warn that Byron will continue to rage into Friday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms across most of the country, a severe flooding risk along the coastal plain and lowlands, and warnings of flash floods in desert streambeds. Temperatures will drop below seasonal norms.

Temperatures will rise on Shabbos and should return to normal for the season. Light local showers may still occur in the north and center.

The full forecast:

On Wednesday, heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected in the north and center of the country. There is a severe flooding risk along the coastal plain and in the Shfela. Powerful winds will blow, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain will gradually spread to the Negev and Eilat, with a risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea and the northern Arava. On Wednesday night, intermittent rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, will continue from the north down to the northern Negev, with an ongoing risk of flooding and flash floods in the wadis of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea.

On Thursday, intermittent rain with thunderstorms will fall from the north down to the northern Negev, and local rain is possible in the southern Negev. Flash flood risks will remain high in the wadis of the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea and the northern Arava, and severe flooding risks will continue along the coastal plain and the lowlands. Rain will intensify toward the evening, especially along the central and southern coast and the lowlands. Strong winds will continue. Temperatures will remain below average for the season.

Friday will be cloudy to partly cloudy. Local rain will continue from the north to the northern Negev, mainly along the southern coast and in the lowlands. Isolated thunderstorms may still occur until midday. Flooding risk will persist in the morning, especially in the southern coastal plain and lowlands, as well as flash-flood risks in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea region. By afternoon the rain will weaken. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain below average, especially in the mountains and inland.

Shabbos will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Local, mostly light rain may still fall in the north and center. Temperatures will rise slightly and return to normal seasonal levels.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)