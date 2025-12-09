Alarm Sounded on Explosive Rise of Emoji-Based Antisemitism Across Social Media Platforms

A leading antisemitism-monitoring organization is warning that a dangerous new wave of coded hate speech is spreading across major social media platforms by hiding behind emojis.

CyberWell, a nonprofit that works directly with Meta, TikTok and YouTube to identify and curb online antisemitism, says its analysts have uncovered a rapidly expanding trend of “algospeak” targeting Jews, mirroring similar patterns of racist emoji use now under review by Meta’s Oversight Board.

As the Oversight Board examines the use of emojis to harass Black athletes and other minority groups, CyberWell says Jewish users are facing parallel abuse—often in plain sight. In formal comments submitted to the Board and in real-time alerts to platforms, the organization detailed how emojis and coded terms are being systematically weaponized to evade moderation systems.

CyberWell’s research shows that antisemitic actors increasingly rely on coded cues such as “juice,” “tiny hat,” and a series of emojis—including 🧃, 👃, 🤑, 🐷, 🐀, 🐒, 😈, 👿 and 👹—to spread classic conspiracies and dehumanizing tropes without triggering automated filters.

“Even if these posts feature dumbed-down ‘algospeak,’ this content represents a troubling, sophisticated evolution of digital antisemitism and evasion tactics,” said CyberWell Founder and CEO Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor. “Users are leveraging emojis as algospeak, and those intending to spread antisemitism are using the symbols to post classic tropes and dehumanizing rhetoric.”

According to CyberWell, these emojis typically fall into four archetypes:

Animals (🐷, 🐀, 🐒) — comparing Jews to pigs, rats and monkeys

Devils (😈, 👿, 👹) — framing Jews as evil

Proxies ("juice," "tiny hat," 🧃) — amplifying conspiracies about Jewish global power

Classic Tropes — invoking centuries-old antisemitic myths and religious distortions

Many of these posts, the group says, openly violate platform policies yet continue circulating due to the ease with which coded emojis slip past enforcement tools.

On TikTok alone, CyberWell recently uncovered 64 accounts using the phrase “Jill Kews” as shorthand for “Kill Jews.” After the group escalated the issue, TikTok removed the majority of the accounts.

“Antisemitic actors have learned to weaponize tools meant for communication,” Cohen Montemayor said. “Emojis now function as coded cues that allow users to signal bigoted beliefs and harass Jews without explicitly naming them.”

The trend has also grown alongside the rapid adoption of generative AI tools, which CyberWell says are being exploited by extremists to package antisemitism and Holocaust distortion inside “humorous” or cartoon-styled imagery.

CyberWell’s monitoring shows the phenomenon spans English and Arabic content, with emojis deployed across posts, memes, reels and even comment threads that contain no text at all.

In Arabic posts, animal emojis sometimes reference specific Quranic interpretations, while English posts draw on New Testament language. Emojis are also commonly paired with Holocaust distortion, Khazarian conspiracy theories and “Synagogue of Satan” narratives.

“Often emoji-based hate is minimized or dismissed because it can look humorous or vague,” Cohen Montemayor said. “But this coded language leaves a deep negative impact on Jewish users online and further normalizes a climate of antisemitism in the digital universe.”

