🚨 POLITICS OVER PRINCIPLES: Satmar’s Ahronim Faction Splits Over Stunning Endorsement of Far-Left Radical Socialist Zohran Mamdani

A major internal battle has erupted in the Satmar faction led by Rav Aharon Teitelbaum shlit”a of Kiryas Joel, after some of its askanim – led by Rabbi Moshe Indig – decided to endorse Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist candidate for mayor of New York City. Mamdani — known for his criticism of Israel, borderline antisemitism, and alignment with radical, far-left causes — continues to struggle for trust among much of the city’s Jewish electorate.

The endorsement by Indig [who is doing this totally for power and control], made official at an event in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, represents a significant political development. The Ahronim bloc, numbering tens of thousands of voters, has backed the winning mayoral candidate in each of the past two elections — Bill de Blasio in 2013 and Eric Adams in 2021. With Mamdani leading in the latest polls, their latest move appears to follow the same trend.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by (Aharonim) Cheskel Berkowitz, Avrum Brach, and Shulem Jacobowitz and undersigned by “Satmar Williamsburg” has endorsed Cuomo.

Additionally, sources tell YWN that an official endorsement by Satmar for Cuomo is imminent.

Yet within and beyond the chassidishe community, questions are being raised about the cost of such political pragmatism. In fact, a number of askanim within the community have already spoken out against the endorsement, making clear that they are not supportive of it.

Mamdani’s outspoken record has long caused discomfort among Orthodox voters. A self-described democratic socialist, he has publicly supported and expressed sympathy for activists hostile to Jewish interests.

That history makes the endorsement particularly jarring to many because when a community’s political alliances shift without principle — when it’s all about being with the winner — it sends the message that our word doesn’t mean much anymore.

Other major Orthodox groups — including the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, Bobov, and Belz — have declined to support Mamdani, instead backing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who continues to lead comfortably among Jewish voters, according to multiple polls.

By contrast, the Ahronim bloc’s decision to endorse Mamdani appears to be driven more by political calculus than ideological comfort, a pattern that has raised broader concerns.

Power built on predictability is lasting. But when a group develops a reputation for shifting with the political winds, their influence becomes performative. Candidates may seek their endorsement, but they stop taking their values seriously. They know that as long as they are leading with other groups, the Chasidim will fall in line behind them – no matter what.

In recent months, while other chassidishe groups publicly debated how to engage with candidates whose records conflicted with Torah values, the Ahronim’s outreach appeared focused primarily on who was likely to win — not on who was most aligned with the community’s priorities.

The Ahronim’s latest move echoes earlier cycles. In 2013, they endorsed de Blasio, whose policies later drew criticism for restricting yeshivos. Now, they are embracing a candidate whose positions — on Israel, policing, and religious education — remain deeply at odds with much of the frum community’s worldview.

For decades, the Satmar community’s disciplined voting strength earned it the respect of city officials and the attention of policymakers. But as the political expression goes, “Influence is only as strong as the principles behind it.”

Once your support becomes predictable — not based on values, but on convenience — it stops being feared and starts being taken for granted.

