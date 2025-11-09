“Republicans Need to Wake Up”: Lahren Blasts Complacency After Democrats Sweep Key Races [VIDEO]

Fox News host Tomi Lahren issued a warning to Republicans on Saturday, urging the party to “wake up” after a string of Democratic victories, including the stunning election of radical leftist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor.

Speaking during The Big Weekend Show on Fox News, Lahren cautioned her fellow conservatives not to dismiss this week’s election results, which also saw Democrats win gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California voters approve Proposition 50, a redistricting measure championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think it’s always a bad idea when Republicans get too cocky,” Lahren said. “We’ve seen this movie before — the ‘red waves’ that were supposed to crash but never did. Republicans would be wise to have a wake-up call and realize we can’t take anything for granted.”

Lahren stressed that while the results don’t necessarily signal a Democratic wave ahead of 2026, they reflect a growing danger of complacency within the GOP.

“I don’t think these elections are a bellwether,” she said, “but I do think they’re a warning. We can’t just assume people will reject the far left — we actually have to show up and offer something better.”

Her remarks followed House Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments downplaying the defeats, telling reporters that “no one should read too much into” the results. Lahren pushed back, saying such dismissiveness was “a mistake Republicans have made before.”

Co-host Joey Jones echoed Lahren’s call for introspection, saying Democrats’ success in swing and moderate states proves they can still win when fielding centrist or charismatic candidates.

“New York City isn’t a good predictor for the rest of the country,” Jones said, “but these wins show Democrats can compete when they focus on the middle.”

Their analysis comes as Republicans face growing internal debate over strategy and messaging, particularly in light of Mamdani’s unapologetically socialist campaign, which energized younger voters and progressive coalitions in the nation’s largest city.

Mamdani, 34, celebrated his win Tuesday night with a fiery speech declaring, “There is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.”

The remarks went viral and drew immediate condemnation from conservatives, who accused the new mayor-elect of promoting class warfare and identity politics. Some commentators noted Mamdani’s omission of “Americans” in a list of groups he said were part of his “movement” — which included “Yemeni bodega owners” and “Uzbek nurses.”

President Donald Trump weighed in a day later, calling Mamdani’s address “dangerous” and “angry.”

“I think he should be nice to me,” Trump told Fox News. “I’m the one who sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him, so he’s off to a bad start.”

Lahren’s comments come as Republican strategists grapple with whether the party’s populist energy — once seen as its greatest strength — may now be alienating moderate voters.

“This isn’t the end of the world,” Lahren said. “But if Republicans don’t wake up now, we may find ourselves watching the same sequel again — and next time, it won’t have a happy ending.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)