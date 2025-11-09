Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

‘No One Unaccounted For’: 14 Confirmed Dead in Louisville UPS Crash as FAA Orders MD-11 Aircraft Inspections

An MD-11F is seen parked at the UPS North Maintenance Hangar, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

The number of victims of a UPS cargo plane crash stood at 14 with nobody believed to be still unaccounted for among the missing, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, said Saturday.

The 13 victims located at the crash site matched the total number of missing people reported to police, Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a post on X.

“We believe the total number of victims will be 14,” counting one person who died Friday in a hospital, Greenberg wrote.

The Jefferson County coroner was working to identify the victims and would make their names public as soon as those identities were confirmed, Greenberg added.

The crash Tuesday at UPS Worldport killed the three pilots on the MD-11 bound for Honolulu. A large fire developed in the left wing and an engine separated on takeoff, causing the plane to crash into businesses.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday ordered McDonnell Douglas MD-11 planes not to be flown pending further inspection. The order followed decisions Friday by UPS and FedEx to ground their fleets of MD-11 as a precaution.

MD-11 aircraft make up about 9% of the UPS airline fleet and 4% of the FedEx fleet.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHERE IS THE NYPD?! Illegal Street Chaos Between Flatbush And Boro Park As Lawlessness Spreads Across NYC

AFTER 4,118 DAYS IN GAZA: Body Of Hadar Goldin, H’YD, Confirmed To Be Back In Israel

Behind The Scenes Of Goldin’s Return: The Nighttime Drama Between Israel, The US, And Hamas

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli Officials on Genocide Charges

Deri: “Reason For MAG’s Downfall? She Was Central Figure In Arrests Of Lomdei Torah”

Ex-MAG Hospitalized After “Feeling Unwell;” Police Seek To Confiscate Her Passport: “Obstruction Concern Has Increased”

IRAN ON THE BRINK: Authorities Prepare To Evacuate Tehran as Water Runs Out Amid Unrelenting Drought

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights for a Second Straight Day Largely Due to Government Shutdown

What to Know if Your Travel Plans Are Impacted by the FAA’s Flight Cancellations

Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order to Block Full SNAP Food Aid Payments