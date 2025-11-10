EXPLOSIVE: Ex-Capitol Police Officer a Forensic Match for Jan. 6 Pipe Bomber, Investigation Finds

A startling new report from The Blaze alleges that a former U.S. Capitol Police officer has been forensically linked to the still-unsolved January 6 pipe bomb case—an explosive claim that, if confirmed, could upend the federal government’s narrative about the events of that day.

According to The Blaze, a forensic gait analysis comparing security footage of the pipe bomber to video of former Capitol Police Officer Shauni Rae Kerkhoff produced a 94% to 98% match. The outlet’s investigation, reportedly confirmed by multiple intelligence sources, found that Kerkhoff’s distinctive stride, height, and posture closely matched the individual captured on surveillance cameras placing pipe bombs near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Capitol Hill Club on the night of January 5, 2021.

Kerkhoff, 31, served with the Capitol Police for more than four years and later joined a security detail affiliated with the CIA, The Blaze said. A CIA spokeswoman clarified that while Kerkhoff had worked in campus security, she was never assigned to the CIA director’s personal protection team.

The revelation comes amid renewed scrutiny over the FBI’s handling of the pipe bomb investigation. Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told The Blaze that his surveillance team had been stationed “one door away” from the suspected bomber’s residence in Falls Church, Virginia, just days after January 6, but was abruptly ordered to withdraw.

“The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6,” Seraphin said. “And we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or investigative reason. They were… in on it.”

The FBI has faced years of criticism for failing to identify the bomber despite offering nearly half a million dollars in rewards.

The gait analysis software used by The Blaze reportedly measures walking parameters such as knee flexion, hip extension, cadence, and step length. The expert analyst pegged the similarity between Kerkhoff and the masked suspect at 94%, but said that based on visual assessment, the true match rate could reach 98%.

Kerkhoff’s gait was analyzed using Capitol Police CCTV footage from January 6 and compared with high-definition, unedited video of the bomber placing devices near the RNC and DNC buildings the previous night. Several intelligence officials who viewed the comparison reportedly agreed with the findings.

The Blaze’s analysts also noted that Kerkhoff’s right leg exhibits a subtle limp—traced back to a 2015 college soccer injury that required five hours of surgery—a detail mirrored in the bomber’s uneven stride.

If substantiated, the claim that a former Capitol Police officer could be linked to the January 6 pipe bombs would have sweeping implications for federal law enforcement credibility and the broader political narrative surrounding the Capitol riot.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told The Blaze he was unaware of any officer involvement in the bomb plot, stressing that “no legitimate reason” would exist for a law enforcement officer to plant such devices.

“The possible solution to the pipe-bomb mystery could have far-reaching reverberations,” The Blaze reported, suggesting potential evidence of a “nearly five-year cover-up.”

The FBI, Department of Justice, and U.S. Capitol Police declined to comment when contacted by The Blaze. The publication noted that law enforcement vehicles were seen outside Kerkhoff’s Alexandria, Virginia, home shortly after the outlet’s findings were shared with federal intelligence contacts.

For nearly five years, the identity of the pipe bomber has remained one of the most elusive threads of the January 6 investigation. The discovery of the devices—coinciding with the initial breach of the Capitol—diverted crucial security resources from the riot response and continues to fuel speculation about possible internal involvement.

