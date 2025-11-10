Democrats Erupt Over Shomer Yishmoel Schumer’s Handling of Shutdown Negotiations; Calls Grow To Oust Him

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing a political firestorm after some Democrats broke ranks to help Republicans advance a bipartisan deal to reopen the government without first securing key Democratic priorities on health care.

The move, which cleared the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end the nation’s longest-ever government shutdown, left the Democratic caucus in open rebellion. Progressives accused Schumer of losing control of his caucus and failing to defend expiring Obamacare subsidies that millions of Americans rely on to keep health insurance affordable.

“Senator Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced,” Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on X. “If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?”

Rep. Seth Moulton, who has recently sought to position himself as a reformist voice within the party, was even blunter. “Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership,” he wrote. “If @ChuckSchumer were an effective leader, he would have united his caucus to vote ‘No’ tonight and hold the line on healthcare.” Moulton also urged Sen. Ed Markey to join him in pledging not to support Schumer for party leader after the 2026 elections.

The five Democrats who defected — Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and Jacky Rosen of Nevada — voted with Republicans to move the shutdown-ending legislation forward. The deal, first proposed by GOP leaders weeks ago, included funding to reopen the government through January 30 but left health care subsidies unresolved.

In exchange for Democratic support, Senate Majority Leader John Thune offered only a promise to hold a future vote on extending the enhanced Obamacare subsidies. No guarantee was given on passage, and House Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to even bringing such a measure to the floor.

Schumer, who voted against the procedural motion, has not commented publicly on the backlash. But the revolt highlights growing anger from the Democratic left, which accuses party leadership of repeatedly capitulating to GOP demands during critical standoffs.

“This is a devastating failure of leadership,” said one senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Schumer let the caucus fracture at the worst possible time — and for what? A deal Republicans already wrote.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)