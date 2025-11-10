Gov. Hochul Slams Brakes on Mamdani’s $700 Million ‘Free Bus’ Plan: “We’re Spending a Lot of Money”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul put the brakes on Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s headline-grabbing $700 million plan to make New York City buses free, pouring cold water on one of the Democratic socialist’s most ambitious campaign promises.

Speaking at the SOMOS political retreat in Puerto Rico, Hochul made clear she isn’t ready to bankroll Mamdani’s sweeping vision, saying the state has already poured billions into the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and cannot afford to lose fare revenue.

“We’re spending a lot of money, so I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways,” Hochul said. “But can we find a path to make it more affordable for people who need help? Of course we can.”

Mamdani, for his part, sidestepped the brewing tension.

“I continue to be excited at the work of making the slowest buses in America fast and free,” he said Monday, during an unrelated press conference. “And I appreciate the governor’s continued partnership in delivering on that agenda of affordability.”

The exchange marks the latest fissure between Hochul, a centrist Democrat, and Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist whose unrealistic proposals helped fuel his upset mayoral victory. While Hochul endorsed Mamdani in September and embraced his messaging on affordability, she has since distanced herself from much of his progressive platform, particularly his “tax the rich” proposals to fund $10 billion in new social programs, including free child care and zero-fare buses.

The governor’s hesitation could prove disastrous for Mamdani’s legislative agenda. Most of his proposals require approval from Albany, where Hochul and state lawmakers hold the purse strings. Though Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have expressed openness to parts of Mamdani’s vision, Hochul’s cautious approach signals that the socialist mayor-elect may face an uphill battle to deliver on his signature promises.

Mamdani’s supporters have taken notice of Hochul’s reluctance. At two recent events, left-wing activists interrupted the governor with chants of “Tax the rich,” a rallying cry for Mamdani’s campaign. Hochul responded sharply from the SOMOS stage: “The more you push me, the more I’m not going to do what you want.”

While Hochul stopped short of outright rejecting Mamdani’s agenda, she emphasized fiscal caution and the limits of the state budget. She did, however, reaffirm support for another of his priorities — expanding free child care — but suggested such a policy could take years and require massive funding.

“We’ll be on a path to get there, because I’m committed to this as ‘mom governor’ — I get it,” Hochul said. “But to do it statewide, right now, it’s about $15 billion — the entire amount of my reserves.”

