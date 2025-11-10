ACHDUS YISHMOEL: U.S. Muslim Lobby Data Shows Near-Unanimous Muslim Support for Left-Leaning Candidates in Recent Elections

Muslim American voters turned out in force during the 2025 municipal and gubernatorial elections, overwhelmingly backing progressive and Democratic candidates across key races, according to new data released by the U.S. Muslim Lobby.

The organization’s official report highlights a striking level of political unity within the Muslim electorate. In California, 92% of Muslim voters supported the state’s constitutional amendment allowing redistricting changes — a measure Republicans denounced as a partisan effort to favor Democrats.

In high-profile contests, Muslim voters showed near-unanimous support for left-leaning candidates. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) won 84% of the Muslim vote in her New Jersey gubernatorial election bid, while Zohran Mamdani secured a staggering 97% of Muslim ballots in his successful race for Mayor of New York City.

The trend extended south to Virginia, where 86% of Muslim voters backed Abigail Spanberger for governor and 95% supported Ghazala Hashmi, who made history by becoming the state’s first Muslim lieutenant governor.

In a statement accompanying the data, the U.S. Muslim Lobby hailed the record turnout as a sign of growing political empowerment.

“American Muslims are present, making their voices heard, and shaping the future of our nation,” the organization said. “In the face of unprecedented levels of hatred toward Muslims, they voted proudly and exercised their right to vote in New York City, Virginia, California, New Jersey, and other states during the historic 2025 elections. We will continue, inshallah (God willing), to assist, train, and mobilize Muslim voters in the United States so that their voices are heard in every election.”

The numbers underscore a broader shift in the American Muslim community’s political engagement — once viewed as a quiet, overlooked voting bloc, now emerging as a decisive force in major races.

