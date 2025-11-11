Stefanik Might Face Republican Primary Challenger In Race For NY Governor

Republican candidate for New York governor Elise Stefanik is racking up endorsements as she seeks the party’s nomination to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul, but could still face a primary challenge from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is signaling he may run.

Stefanik’s campaign touted endorsements from nine GOP county executives The North Country congresswoman has already won support from a majority of New York’s local Republican party chairs. Under state law, political parties can vote to put their candidates on the ballot, bypassing the need to gather petitions from registered voters to qualify.

“Elise Stefanik is a highly-respected fighter for New York’s overburdened taxpayers,” Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne said in a statement. “She’s ready to take her message of affordability, lower taxes, public safety, and common sense to the hardworking people of our state, from Buffalo to Bayside.”

“With people like Congresswoman Stefanik stepping up to serve and save our state, the future is looking brighter for New York,” he added.

Stefanik welcomed the endorsements from the county executives and other top New York Republicans, which puts her closer to clinching the party’s nomination.

“We are building a coalition fit to take on the Single Party Democrat rule that has devastated New York families, leaving them to foot the highest taxes, energy bills, utility prices, and rent in the country,” Stefanik said in a statement. “With the help of these strong freedom fighters, we will Save New York and return common sense to the governor’s mansion next November.”

But Stefanik could be facing a primary fight if Blakeman chooses to jump into the race for the GOP’s nomination.

“I have tremendous respect for Elise, however our party must nominate a candidate that has broad based appeal with independents and common-sense Democrats,” Blakeman said in a statement. “The party must nominate the candidate with the best chance to defeat Kathy Hochul, and I have been urged by business, community and political leaders across the state to make the run and I am seriously considering it.”

Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st Congressional District, made history in 2014 when she won her first legislative race at age 30 as the youngest woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She has been reelected to the upstate congressional seat five times.

She launched her bid for governor last week, criticizing Hochul as “America’s worst governor” and seeking to tie her to Democratic socialist and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s controversial platform.

A Siena College poll in September showed Hochul leading Stefanik 52% to 27% in a hypothetical matchup between the two women. But a recent Manhattan Institute poll showed 43% supporting Stefanik and 42% for Hochul — a “statistical tie” the group says gives the congresswoman a slight edge.

(The Center Square – By Chris Wade)