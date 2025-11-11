Boro Park Unites in Appreciation for Shomrim as It Launches Its Vital Fundraising Campaign

In the heart of one of the world’s largest Jewish cities, Boro Park Shomrim stands as a pillar of safety and protection with its team of over 150 dedicated volunteers. The organization, guided by Rabbinic oversight and dedicated to individuals and the community as a whole, is vital to the safety and community life of the Jewish community in Boro Park.

Shomrim shows up swiftly to serve and protect, whether it’s an emergency or a safety concern. Shomrim also takes proactive measures to keep the community safe with surveillance and initiatives like the Shabbos Patrol. Besides that, Shomrim is always instrumental in helping facilitate community events and gatherings in close cooperation with local authorities.

Boro Park Shomrim is indispensable in ensuring the safety and protection of families and institutions in the community. Through round-the-clock safety patrols, physical security measures, and cutting-edge technology, they tirelessly work to safeguard the well-being of our families and neighborhoods. Collaborating closely with law enforcement, they thwart attempts to harm our community and contribute significantly to maintaining a secure environment.

While the organization thrives on the commitment of its volunteers, the operational costs are substantial. To continue providing this essential service, Boro Park Shomrim calls on the community to join forces and support their efforts. The campaign name “always ” underlines the principle of Shomrim: “Always Serving. Always Protecting,” making it a crucial fundraising campaign to sustain this vital mission.

This campaign is a unique opportunity to express gratitude and stand in solidarity with the selfless work of these dedicated volunteers. Regardless of size, every contribution directly contributes to our safety and security, enabling Boro Park Shomrim to sustain its critical mission.

Let’s unite as ONE for the safety and security of our community. Your support can make a lasting impact. Donate today and be a part of the force, ensuring our neighborhoods remain safe and protected.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE