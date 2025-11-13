Kinnus Hashluchim Enters Final Countdown [PHOTOS]

The streets of Brooklyn are transforming into the nerve center of global Jewish life, with the largest gathering of Jewish leaders just hours away. Flights are landing, Signs are going up, and the air hums with the energy of 6,200 Shluchim arriving from 111 countries.

This is the largest Kinus HaShluchim in history, and it lands at a defining moment. From antisemitism to natural disasters, these leaders and their families have carried their communities through crisis. At the same time, they’ve seen a wave of return: packed classes, new buildings, and millions seeking meaning, connection, and observance.

“Shluchim have spent the year absorbing their communities’ pain and inspiring their growth,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries. “The demand for guidance, for strength, for Judaism, it’s never been greater. This is where they come to recharge.”

Photo Credit: Itzik Belenitzki – Kinus.com

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)