City webpages in Houston, Texas, and Jackson, Mississippi, are redirecting to an AI-generated website titled “Why are Jews so successful in business?”, raising concerns about security breaches and the spread of antisemitic tropes through government-linked domains.

A Google search of government sites shows at least three pages from each city leading users to the non-government site, which lacks a .gov URL and appears to promote an AI-generated “learning” product built around an antisemitic stereotype.

“Mastering new skills should be both efficient and enjoyable, and that is exactly what Why Are Jews So Successful In Business was designed for,” the page reads. Another line states, “Each reader begins from a different starting point, so Why Are Jews So Successful In Business accommodates all experience levels.”

The bizarre phrasing and generic marketing language strongly suggest that the site’s content was produced by artificial intelligence — and that the redirect is not intentional.

Mary Benton, chief communications officer and senior adviser to Houston Mayor John Whitmire, confirmed to JNS that the city’s IT department has been investigating the redirects for days.

“From what we can gather, doing a regular Google search, not the one specific to the city of Houston home page, it’s brightideas.houstontx.gov, which auto-redirects to a page independent of the city of Houston website,” Benton said.

She added that “steps have been taken to prevent the BrightIdeas page from auto-redirecting to the city of Houston website,” but did not specify whether the underlying issue was caused by a hack, a misconfiguration, or compromised domain infrastructure.

The incident has raised red flags among Jewish organizations, given the long history of antisemitic narratives linking Jews with financial manipulation or outsized wealth and influence.

“Assumptions have been made throughout history about Jews and money, including that Jews are greedy global capitalists, wealthy communists, socialists and of course, that Jews unduly influence the world with their money,” the World Jewish Congress said in a statement, noting that these “stereotypes have permeated cultures globally and are rooted in antisemitism.”

The title of the redirect page mirrors those very stereotypes — and the use of an official city subdomain to funnel users to such content has alarmed Jewish groups and cybersecurity observers.

It remains unclear whether the pages were compromised by a malicious actor, exploited through abandoned subdomains, or inadvertently linked through outdated infrastructure.

The fact that multiple government webpages in multiple cities point to the same site suggests either a coordinated exploitation of disused city web infrastructure or widespread vulnerability in government-managed subdomains.

Houston’s IT team is continuing its review. Jackson has not yet addressed the issue publicly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)