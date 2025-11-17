Woman Takes Plea Deal Of 3-9 Years In Horrific Crash That Killed Saada Mother, Two Daughters

The driver accused of causing the horrific crash that killed a Brooklyn mother and her two young daughters in Flatbush has accepted a plea deal and is now facing a sentence of three to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors say Miriam Yarimi, 32, entered the plea on Monday, months after the devastating March 29 crash that claimed the lives of Natasha Saada, 34, and her daughters, ages 5 and 8. Saada’s 4-year-old son was critically injured but, Bichasdei Hashem, eventually recovered.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office had pushed for a harsher sentence of five to 15 years, but Judge Danny Chun offered the defendant the reduced sentencing range as part of the plea.

According to investigators, Yarimi was driving a 2023 Audi A3 at more than twice the speed limit when she blew through a red light at Ocean Parkway and Quentin Road. Her vehicle smashed into an Uber-operated Toyota Camry, flipped, and then struck the Saada family, who had just begun crossing the street.

The impact killed Natasha Saada and her daughters Diana, 8, and Debra, 5 A”H. The family was well-known and beloved in the local community, and the tragedy sent shockwaves across Brooklyn and beyond.

Yarimi had previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges but reversed course with Monday’s plea agreement. She is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)