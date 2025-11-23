Advertise
HUGE: President Trump Says He Will Formally Designate Muslim Brotherhood A Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will move to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization — a decision he said will be executed “in the strongest and most powerful terms.”

Speaking to Just the News, Trump confirmed that the process is already underway. “Final documents are being drawn,” he said, adding that the decision has been in preparation since his first presidential term.

The announcement follows a bombshell declaration last week by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who said Texas will classify both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations. Abbott accused both groups of working to undermine democratic societies and advance radical Islamist dominance.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” Abbott said. “Their actions to support global terrorism and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.”

A U.S. terrorist designation would mark a historic shift in federal security strategy, potentially triggering sanctions, travel restrictions, and far-reaching criminal penalties against any person or entity suspected of materially supporting the organization.

With two major government leaders now aligned, the Muslim Brotherhood designation fight — debated in Washington for years — appears closer than ever to becoming official policy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

