REPORT: Qatar Has Funneled More Than $20 Billion to U.S. Universities to Advance Muslim Brotherhood Influence

A sweeping new report warns that Qatar has funneled staggering sums of money into major U.S. universities as part of a decades-long strategy by the Muslim Brotherhood to undermine American democracy from the inside. The investigation, released by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), alleges that the Qatar Foundation — controlled by the ruling Al Thani royal family — has quietly injected more than $20 billion into U.S. institutions, with the true figure potentially reaching $100 billion or more.

According to ISGAP, the royal family maintains a formal spiritual oath to the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist movement whose goal, the report claims, is to “transform Western society from within and destroy it.” Dr. Charles Asher Small, ISGAP’s executive director, says Qatar has spent billions “to promote its ideology through soft power” across universities, K-12 school programs, cultural centers, and student organizations.

ISGAP alleges Cornell University alone received $10 billion tied to operations of its Qatar-based medical school. Georgetown University has reportedly collected over $1 billion; Texas A&M, more than $1.3 billion; and Brown University, smaller undisclosed sums. The report claims much of the funding is concealed or underreported and warns that only a fraction of foreign money is disclosed to the U.S. government.

Texas A&M confirmed that Qatar has funded more than 500 research projects on its Doha campus and acknowledged a contract giving the Qatar Foundation intellectual property rights. The university denies conducting nuclear or military research in Qatar, despite ISGAP identifying at least 58 dual-use projects with potential military application. The school has since begun closing its Gulf campus, though ISGAP asserts the decision followed scrutiny of its findings.

The report highlights the Muslim Students Association (MSA) — active on more than 600 campuses — as a key vehicle for Brotherhood influence. ISGAP links the MSA to Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), saying both organizations have been “particularly effective” in driving radical anti-Israel and pro-Hamas activism. Columbia University and NYU, among others, deny permitting any pro-terror messaging.

The Qatar Foundation’s U.S. affiliate was also behind a Brooklyn public school “Arab World” map that replaced “Israel” with “Palestine,” sparking outrage last year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)