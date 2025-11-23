Major Gathering in Kiryat Sefer Draws Leading Rabbanim and Philanthropists to Support Mosdos HaTorah Across Eretz Yisrael

A remarkable display of achdus and support for Torah took place Motzei Shabbos in Kiryas Sefer, where dozens of prominent tomchei Torah gathered at the home of philanthropist R’ Eliezer Swerdloff in support of Keren Olam HaTorah.

Participants streamed into the elegant home, where they were welcomed to a dignified seudah accompanied by heartfelt music from the renowned singer Moshe David Weissmandl. Already from the first moments, there was a palpable sense that this would be no ordinary fundraising event, but a historic evening of responsibility to uphold the spiritual backbone of Klal Yisrael.

Before the arrival of the Gedolei Yisrael, the chairman of the fund, R’ Reuven Wolf, delivered powerful words describing the urgent need to uphold Torah in the face of today’s challenges. He noted that over 1,500 kollelim and yeshivos, from all communities and backgrounds, rely on the monthly support of Keren Olam HaTorah.

“Those whom the government has neglected, we must uplift,” he declared. “For this vast enterprise to continue standing strong, we need your partnership.”

A group of Gedolei Yisrael then entered together, representing a broad spectrum Klal Yisroel: Harav Dov Landau, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Harav Don Segal, Harav Avraham Salim, Rav Yaakov Hillel, the Modzitzer Rebbe, Harav Chaim Peretz Berman, Harav Yosef Chebroni, and Harav Shimon Galai.

The host then addressed the room. “Tonight, we have the rare zechus to become true partners in a Yissachar–Zevulun bond with over 120,000 avreichim. I ask you: why should we lose out on this zechus? Why shouldn’t we seize this opportunity?”

The keynote address was delivered by Rav Dov Landau, whose fiery words echoed through the hall. “This is not only for the yungeleit—it is for you, your children, and your grandchildren. If, chas v’shalom, the kollelim and yeshivos close, who will carry the flame forward? You must give, beyond your comfort, beyond your measure.”

Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch followed, emphasizing the lofty merit of supporting lomdei Torah. He described the profound bond formed between the supporter and the Torah he sustains—a bond that brings immense bracha upon the home of each donor.

As the speeches concluded, an outpouring of generosity swept through the gathering. Attendees pledged unprecedented sums—millions of shekels—in support of the yeshivos and kollelim that uphold Torah learning across the country. Observers expressed amazement at the scope of the donations, noting that the generosity came not from abroad but from local baalei tzedakah in Eretz Yisrael.

A Feeling of Responsibility and Zechus

The evening concluded with an elevated spirit, as participants left with a renewed sense of responsibility toward the future of Torah in Eretz Yisrael. They did not simply attend an event; they became partners in building, maintaining, and expanding the world of Torah for generations to come.

Photo credit: Daniel Nafusi and Meir Zelznik

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)