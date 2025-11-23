Advertise
Former Defense Minister Gallant Forced From Home for Over a Year Due to Ongoing Security Threat

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Ariel Chermoni/Defense Ministry)

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant and his family have been unable to live in their home in Moshav Amikam for more than a year due to a serious and ongoing security threat, according to reports from Ynet and Galei Tzahal.

The threat was first identified shortly before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Gallant from his cabinet post last November. The Shin Bet ordered Gallant and his family to immediately evacuate their home, citing concerns for his personal safety and the need to provide his security detail with optimal protection conditions.

The nature of the threat remains confidential, but the fact that Gallant still cannot return home indicates that it is ongoing. His Amikam residence continues to receive around-the-clock security.

Since being evacuated, Gallant and his family have been living in another moshav. Their precise location and the scope of security surrounding them have not been disclosed for safety reasons.

Sources familiar with the situation say repeated professional assessments have kept the evacuation order in place for over a year.
Gallant and his family have declined to comment, and the Shin Bet has not issued a response.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

